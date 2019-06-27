'Send Me A Hug,' Said Smriti Irani. Here's How She Got One

Union Minister Smriti Irani's sweet Instagram story is sure to bring a smile to your face. Ms Irani, who is famous for her Instagram-savvy ways, used the 'stories' feature of the photo sharing app to give her followers a little glimpse of her life at work. On Wednesday, Ms Irani took to Instagram to share a picture of a piece of paper with the word "hug" written on it. Along with the picture, Ms Irani wrote: "When she asked me if I need something at work, I said send me a hug & she obliged from home."
While Ms Irani doesn't elaborate further on who sent her a hug from home, one can assume that it was her daughter, Zoish, who brightened up her day with a simple note.
Take a look at Ms Irani's Instagram story below:
Ms Irani's family makes regular appearances on her Instagram. Just last week, Ms Irani shared a powerful post after her daughter was bullied at school.
I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me'. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom ❤️
Before that, on the occasion of Father's Day, she shared a lovely family picture that featured her husband, Zubin Irani with their children, Shanelle, Zoish and Zohr.
What do you think of Ms Irani's Instagram story? Let us know using the comments section.trending news
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.