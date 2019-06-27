'Send Me A Hug,' Said Smriti Irani. Here's How She Got One

Smriti Irani recently shared a sweet Instagram story with her followers.

Union Minister Smriti Irani's sweet Instagram story is sure to bring a smile to your face. Ms Irani, who is famous for her Instagram-savvy ways, used the 'stories' feature of the photo sharing app to give her followers a little glimpse of her life at work. On Wednesday, Ms Irani took to Instagram to share a picture of a piece of paper with the word "hug" written on it. Along with the picture, Ms Irani wrote: "When she asked me if I need something at work, I said send me a hug & she obliged from home."

While Ms Irani doesn't elaborate further on who sent her a hug from home, one can assume that it was her daughter, Zoish, who brightened up her day with a simple note.

Take a look at Ms Irani's Instagram story below:

Ms Irani's family makes regular appearances on her Instagram. Just last week, Ms Irani shared a powerful post after her daughter was bullied at school.

Before that, on the occasion of Father's Day, she shared a lovely family picture that featured her husband, Zubin Irani with their children, Shanelle, Zoish and Zohr.

