When Aamir Khan Called <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Star Nitanshi Goel A "Diamond"

16-year-old Nitanshi Goel, who impressed fans and critics alike with her performance in her debut film Laapataa Ladies, in a recent interaction, reflected on her experience meeting Aamir for the first time. In a conversation with Bombay Times, Nitanshi called Aamir as a "magician" and recounted how he consistently praised her in front of her mother and Kiran, expressing his strong desire for her to play the role of Phool in the film. She recalled, “He went on to say, ‘She's a diamond. She's going to be a superstar. We want her in the film anyhow.' And that was it for me.”

In the same interview, Nitanshi described her nervousness on the first day of shooting, when she had to perform a highly emotional breakdown scene. Nitanshi said, “We shot it in one take. She said cut, and I looked up with my welled-up eyes, and I saw Kiran ma'am had tears in her eyes. She started clapping, and the whole unit joined in. It was such a memorable experience.”

In the Kiran Rao directorial, Nitanshi portrayed the role of Phool Kumari, a young bride who gets lost during a train journey. Earlier, the actress opened up about her first-ever meeting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Nitanshi shared, "Mai jab Mumbai aai thi to mera pehla ad Amitabh Bachchan sir ke saath tha - a very, very big superstar. And me being a very big fangirl, I was like, ‘yeah. Act karne ko mil raha hai Amitabh sir ke saath karne ko mil ra hai. Oh my god.' [When I came to Mumbai, my first ad was with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a very, very big superstar. And me being a huge fangirl, I was like, ‘Yeah. I get to act, and I get to act with Amitabh sir. Oh my god.']”

In addition to Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav are also seen in Laapataa Ladies. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film has been jointly backed by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kindling Pictures.