When Aamir Ali Got Notice For "Disrupting" Shoot: "Ektaa Kapoor Band <i>Baja Degi Teri</i>"

Aamir Ali, known for his role in serials like Kuchh Is Tara, Ishq Ki Ghanti, Tashan-E-Ishq, recently revealed how fame and money changed him as a person and he became too arrogant to handle. Aamir narrated an incident when he was served a notice by Balaji Telefilms for 'disrupting' a shoot. In a recent chat with BLive Studio, Aamir Ali recalled days when his tantrums made an excecutive banished from the set. Aamir said that his troubles with authority began when he abruptly announced that he wanted to quit a TV show. When he informed Balaji about his decision, he was told by executive Sandeep Sikand, "Ekta band baja degi teri (Ekta will lose her mind)."

Recalling the years when he used to make unreasonable demands and throw tantrums, Aamir Ali said, "I would only work for eight hours, and wouldn't come to set before noon. Shooting was affected. I got into an argument with the channel's production head, so I laid down an ultimatum that it was either going to be him or me. The poor guy was banished from set for eight months because I refused to work if he was around."

Aamir Ali conditioned himself to fight the grind of working in television and he came up with his own defence mechanism. Aamir Ali said, "I went to work to have fun. I would have a PlayStation in my room. It was only for me, not for anybody else. I was behaving arrogantly. I even got a notice from Balaji for disrupting the shoot because villagers nearby started playing cricket with me, and other actors began to join in."

A few months back, Aamir Ali hit the headlines for his reaction to his ex-wife's comment about losing friends after her divorce. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter Ayra in 2018 via surrogacy. They got separated in 2020 and eventually they got divorced in 2021.