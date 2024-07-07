Aamir Ali Reacts To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's Comment About Losing Friends After Divorce: 'People Will Think...'

Aamir Ali and Sanjeedia Shaikh in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Aamir Ali, who parted ways with Sanjeeda Shaikh in 2021, recently reacted to his ex-wife's comment about losing friends after her divorce in an interview with Galatta India. The Lootere actor said he hasn't read Sanjeeda's comment. However, he said he won't share the nitty-gritty of his personal life in public. Speaking to Galatta India, Aamir Ali said, "I don't know what she said and why she said it. All the best to her and whatever she is doing in life. If you think someone is stopping you from growing and progressing in life, then go ahead... do what you want to do in life. Who am I to comment? I might have not been this understanding always, we all grow with time."

"People will think what they want to think. I never like to wash dirty linen in public. Whatever has happened, and people are talking about, it is between us. If we will address it in public, it will be spoken about. People will talk anyway, so let them be. It doesn't matter. People who know me, they matter to me. And I think people are smart enough. They can get the vibe. They understand a situation, eventually. I don't try, I am real," he added.

When asked to share a few thoughts about fatherhood, Aamir Ali's reply was, "I don't want to talk about it because it is a very sensitive thing. I don't want to say and feel things that will hurt me or someone later. I wish my ex and everybody else all the best in life."

For context, Sanjeeda Shaikh, during the promotions of Heeramandi, told Galatta India, "There are people who aren't my friends anymore. I should just send love to them for not being in my life anymore because I am better without them. I am so happy now. These are the experiences in life that teaches you. You don't need so many people. It's good what they did to me."

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda spoke about the importance of cutting ties with people who have a negative impact on one's life. She said, "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter Ayra in 2018 via surrogacy. They got separated in 2020 and eventually they got divorced in 2021.