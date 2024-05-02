When A Paparazzo Bunked CA Classes To Meet Deepika Padukone. Here's What Happened Next

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

On Arhaan Khan's podcast Dumb Biryani, his new guests were Sneh Zala and Vishal Mohan, members of Mumbai's paparazzi industry. During the episode, Sneh Zala shared a LOL incident. A big fanboy of Deepika Padukone, the paparazzo revealed that he bunked his CA classes so he could meet her. He did meet her but there is more to this LOL story. On the episode, the paparazzo said, "Till now I am a diehard fan of Deepika. Everyone in the industry knows this. They call me Deepika ka beta. Aisa bolte hain. Toh mujhe ek baar toh unse milna hi tha (They call me Deepika's son. So I had to meet her once)."

He added, "I used to track fan events. I was so involved in that. I used to bunk my CA ke classes. Matlab CA ke classes bunk karna bahut badi baat hoti hai (I used to bunk my CA classes. I mean, it is a big deal to bunk them).

He did manage to meet Deepika Padukone. "Then I went to airport also to meet her, click pictures and all. So then sab hogaya. I met her also once but then I failed in my entrance but I met Deepika." Arhaan Khan jokingly added to this, "You won in life and failed in an exam."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters.