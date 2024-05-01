Imtiaz Ali On That Tamasha Climax Scene Featuring Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor

Image shared on X. (Image courtesy: journojuno)

Director Imtiaz Ali, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Amar Singh Chamkila, opened up about the deeply emotional climax of Tamasha featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Talking to News18, the filmmaker said, "We were shooting this at a studio. It was a stage that we created and lot of work had happened but this frame where he would enter from a certain place and he would enter from another place and they would be looking at each other from a very close distance. It's a very difficult shot for actors to play because you are seeing them so close and one can't formulate exactly what your reaction will be when you come so close to another person who belongs to the gender you are attracted to. It was a warm experience for all of us to watch."

He continued, "People feel that these people (Ranbir and Deepika) had an affair with each other, but beyond that for life of an actor, there is a love for performing with each other, which is very important and significant. You might love to act with each other also and these two actors have that. They have the love for acting with each other. That showed in that frame."

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila continues to be the talk of the town after two weeks of its release. The film has been met with a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Reflecting on the journey of Chamkila shoot, Parineeti said at the event, "Shooting Chamkila was like meditation. It was full of music yet it was the calmest, most disciplined, beautiful, and harmonious set... By the end of the day, I used to feel fulfilled. It used to feel like I came back from a gurdwara. I think I have done something good in my life that sir gave this film to me."