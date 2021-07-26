What Sums Up Malaika Arora's 'Life' - Son Arhaan Khan And Dog Casper

Malaika Arora shared this picture.(Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Actress Malaika Arora just gave us a glimpse of her "life" and her "everything" with a new Instagram picture. The photo features Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan and her dog Casper. Malaika Arora shares Arhaan with her ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The picture features Malaika Arora's pet pooch in Arhaan Khan's lap. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote: "My loves,my life , my everything, Arhaan Khan #casper." The actress's post received a barrage of comments from her friends and fellow celebrities. Among others, actress Dia Mirza commented on the post and wrote: "Malla!!! Is this this same little boy??? How fast they grow up." Responding to Dia Mirza's comment, Malaika Arora wrote: "Ur his Dia Dia."

Filmmaker Farah Khan also commented on Malaika Arora's post and wrote: "Best." Malaika's sister, actress Amrita Arora, and friend, actress Karisma Kapoor, dropped heart emojis in the comments section of her post.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans to pictures and videos from her every day life. Recently, she dropped a fiery video of herself on Instagram. In the video, Malika can be seen wearing an olive halter top. She recorded a boomerang video of herself that features her sitting in a breezy corner.

Take a look at the video here:

Malaika Arora is best known for her work in the music videos of the songs Munni Badnaam Hui and Chaiyya Chaiyya. She has served as the judge on the TV reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and others. She will soon be seen judging the reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2.