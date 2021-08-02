What Shreya Ghoshal Wrote For Baby Son Devyaan In New Post

Shreya Ghoshal shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby earlier this year, on Monday, shared how her baby son has "redefined the meaning of love" for her through an Instagram post. The 37-year-old singer shared a picture of herself and her son Devyaan on Instagram. The adorable picture of the mother-son duo features Shreya holding Devyaan and looking at him. In the caption of the post, Shreya Ghoshal shared how her baby is "always" in her arms but she "still can't get enough" of him. "You are always in my arms but I still can't get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever," she wrote. "How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me. My little baby #Devyaan, Momma loves you," she added.

The heart-warming post received scores of comments from Shreya's Instafam. Among others, singer Neeti Mohan commented on the post and wrote: "Devyaaaan." Singer Salim Merchant also commented on Shreya Ghoshals' post and wrote: "Beautiful."

Take a look at the picture of Shreya Ghoshal and her baby son here:

As mentioned above, Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her first baby with her husband Shiladitya in May this year. She shared the update with her fans through an Instagram post. "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," Shreya wrote in her announcement post.

Shreya Ghoshal has shared several pictures of her new born with her Instafam on social media.

Here are some pictures of Devyaan from Shreya's feed:

Shreya Ghoshal rose to stardom after she won the National Film Award for singing the songs of the 2002 film Devdas. She has also received the Filmfare award many times. Some of her most loved songs include Dola Re, Ye Ishq Hai and Manwa Laage.