What Priyanka Chopra Wrote About The US Elections

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights "The uncertainty of 2020 continues," she wrote

Priyanka is currently in LA with her family

"Going to be a long night," she added

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, closely followed the US elections and updates on US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden's tight race for the White House. Mid-way through, Priyanka connected with her fans on Instagram to share her thoughts in a story update. As the counting of votes continued past Wednesday evening (late night for Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday), she wrote: "The uncertainty of 2020 continues. Watching the US Elections with my family in LA. Many votes still uncounted... it looks like it's going to be a long night." While voting has stopped across USA, the country's election laws require all votes to be counted - several states routinely take days to wrap up counting legal ballots. This year, more votes are to be counted than those in the past years as people voted early by mail than in person owing to the pandemic.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's story here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka recently flew back to Los Angeles from Berlin, where she was for a film shoot. She celebrated her homecoming with a ride around town with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced a new Hollywood movie tentatively titled Text For You, which is the English remake of German-language 2016 movie SMS Fur Dich. Priyanka co-stars with Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in the film. Her impressive list of upcoming projects also include Netflix films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, Russo Brother's Citadel and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka had also announced a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.