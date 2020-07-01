What Namrata Shirodkar Said About Starring On Daughter Sitara's Show

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara. (Image courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni)

Highlights Sitara and Aadya are quite popular for their YouTube show

This April, Sitara also joined Instagram

"She is very choosy," Namrata Shirodkar said about Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's seven-year-old daughter Sitara is quite a YouTube celebrity with over 2 lakh subscribers to her "Aadya & Sitara" channel, where she co-hosts mini shows with her best friend Aadya Paidipally daughter of filmmaker Vamshi. Sitara and Aadya mostly share videos on DIY crafts and raise awareness on topics such as blood donation among other things. So far, they've only interviewed one celebrity - Mahesh Babu. So, on Tuesday an Instagram user asked Namrata Shirodkar during a Q&A session when she will appear on her daughter's show, the Bride and Prejudice actress replied, "She has to want me on it. She is very choosy."

Here's the screenshot:

A screenshot of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram story.

In April, Sitara also joined Instagram and opened her account with a picture of herself and Aadya. She went to post pictures of her family activities during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Sitara is the younger of Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's two children - her brother is Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India, made her Bollywood debut in 1998 film Hero Hindustani and in the same year she featured in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Mere Do Anmol Ratan.

Namrata Shirodkar met Mahesh Babu on the sets of 2000 film Vamsi. They started dating shortly after completing filming Vamsi and got married in 2005. Namrata Shirodkar quit films after marriage. Her last movie was Bride and Prejudice in Hindi and Anji in Telugu.

vMeanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in 2019's Maharshi while his work-in-progress project is Sarileru Neekevvaru.