What Nafisa Ali Wrote About Working With Nassar In Her New Film

Nafisa Ali shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

A few days after announcing her new project, Nafisa Ali dedicated an Instagram post to her co-star of new film - south stars Nassar. Nafisa Ali and Nassar co-star in a Hindi film directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy. Sharing three photos of herself and Nassar on Thursday, Nafisa Ali summed up her experience of working with the renowned star in a single word - "delightful." She wrote: "Working with Nassar, in my new Hindi film, is a delightful experience as he has done over 600 films. Huge experience and knowledge in cinema." Nassar is best-known for her work in south films such as Thevar Magan (1992), Bombay (1995), Nayakan (1987), Anbe Sivam (2003) and Baahubali (both parts).

Check out Nafisa Ali's post here:

A couple of days ago, Nafisa Ali shared a lengthy note about Nassar and his filmography. She posted a photo of the actor and wrote: "My co actor Nasser Mahaboob (in my new film) has done over 600 films. Some of the films that he has acted in Telugu include Chanti (1992), Bhageeratha (2005), Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Golimaar (2010), Shakthi (2011), Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012) and among others. Besides South Indian language films, he has acted in Hindi language films like Chachi 420 (1997), Phir Milenge (2004), Nishabd (2007), Rowdy Rathore (2012) Saala Khadoos (2016) and Serious Men (2020) among others. He played Bijjaladeva, a pivotal role in the films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)."

She also shared a post for director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy. Here's what she wrote: "The director of my new film - N Padmakumar or Paddy as he is known, had a long innings in advertising before he decided to quit in 2012. His maiden feature film A Billion Colour Story had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, its European premiere at BFI London Film Festival and Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival."

Last month, Nafisa Ali announced her new project with this post.

Nafisa Ali is known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.