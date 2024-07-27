Melinda French Gates Roots For Son-In-Law Nayel Nassar At Paris Olympics: 'So Excited'

He will participate in the Olympics for the third time.

The Paris Olympics 2024 got off to a glittering ceremony on Friday as close to 7,000 athletes paraded down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital. Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates's son-in-law, Nayel Nassar is also set to compete in the grand event for Egypt. Mr Nassar, a 33-year-old professional equestrian, is married to Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire philanthropists Melinda and Bill Gates.

In a post on Instagram, Melinda French Gates cheered for her son-in-law and expressed her support and encouragement. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, Nayel Nassar. I'm rooting for you.'' Notably, he is set to compete in the equestrian jumping event.

See the post here:

Who is Nayel Nassar?

Mr Nassar is a professional equestrian and Olympic athlete who has represented Egypt in international competitions. Born in Chicago to Egyptian parents, he was raised in Kuwait and later graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics in 2013. He is fluent in three languages: Arabic, French, and English.

With a passion for horse riding since age five, Mr Nassar has participated in numerous global events, including the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Show Jumping World Cup and the FEI World Equestrian Games. His accolades include winning the prestigious $400,000 Longines Grand Prix of New York and the Artisan Farms Young Rider Grand Prix Series.

He previously represented Egypt at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and qualified for the finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He is married to Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, whom he met on the equestrian circuit. They started dating in 2017 and got married in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2023 and recently announced they are expecting their second child.