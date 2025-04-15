"It Was Necessary": Melinda Gates Opens Up About Her Divorce

Melinda French Gates has opened up on her 2021 divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, calling the split "necessary." Ms French Gates' response came weeks after her billionaire ex-husband said that their separation was the greatest regret of his life.



When asked about Mr Gates' remark in a recent interview with The Times published on Sunday, she said it was "something necessary."



“If you can't live your values out inside your most intimate relationship, it was necessary,” Ms French Gates said.



Although she declined to explicitly address her ex-husband's remarks, the philanthropist said, “I don't even quite know what to make of that statement, so I'm not going to comment on what he says.”



“He's got his own life. I have my life now. I am very happy,” she added.



Ms French Gates also addressed the emotional toll the divorce took on her, revealing she experienced panic attacks while they were separated.



“When you're leaving a marriage, it's very, very hard. And the negotiations were tough,” she said.



She revealed that she started visiting a therapist in 2014 after experiencing her first panic attack at a lunch date with Mr Gates. They were still married at the time.



Though initially doubtful, she eventually realised its benefits. “It doesn't mean I'm damaged. It means I've been through some difficult things that I need to figure out,” she explained.



In a February interview with NBC's TODAY regarding his new book, ‘Source Code,' Mr Gates was questioned why he referred to his divorce from Ms French Gates as his “biggest regret.”



“The divorce wasn't great. Having those three kids, the work we were able to do together - even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again,” the Microsoft co-founder replied.



Mr Gates and Ms French Gates separated in 2021 after being married for 27 years. They share three adult children: Phoebe Gates, 22, Rory Gates, 25, and Jennifer Gates Nassar, 28.



