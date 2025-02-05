"Wasn't Great": Bill Gates On Divorce With Melinda French Gates

Days after Bill Gates said that his divorce from Melinda French Gates was "the mistake he regrets most", the Microsoft co-founder on Tuesday said that he knew the marriage "wouldn't last forever".

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their split in May 2021 following 27 years of marriage. They were officially divorced three months later.

In an interview with NBC's TODAY about his new book "Source Code", he was asked why he recently called his divorce his "biggest regret" of his life.

"My business career, although there's been some ups and downs, has been incredibly phenomenal, my kids are phenomenal, so it's even hard for me to say, you know, complain about things," he said.

"I have moved past the divorce and Melinda's doing well. I got a lot of work that I love to do so I'm not really complaining about anything," Gates added.

"The divorce wasn't great. Having those three kids, the work we were able to do together - even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again," he said.

The 69-year-old also said that he is now "lucky to have a serious girlfriend", referring to philanthropist Paula Hurd.

"We're having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things," Gates said about Hurd.

A year after his divorce, Gates was spotted with Hurd, who was married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd until his death in 2019, at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

They have also walked the red carpet together and attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Last month, in an interview, Gates was asked if his divorce is the only "failure" in his life so far. It belongs "at the top of the list," he had said.

"There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years," he told a publication, adding that the two aren't strangers to one another.

"Melinda and I still see each other - we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events," he said.

Bill Gates and Melinda are parents to two daughters Jennifer and Phoebe, and a son, Rory.