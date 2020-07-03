What 'Masterji' Saroj Khan Taught Kareena Kapoor - See Her Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights "There can never be another," wrote Kareena Kapoor

"Love you master ji," she added

"Till we dance again," Kareena wrote in her post

Kareena Kapoor, who was choreographed by Saroj Khan in the song Yeh Ishq Haye from 2007 film Jab We Met, poured her heart out in her tribute to the legendary choreographer. Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday. She was 71. Kareena Kapoor, who played the role of a sprightly, happy-go-lucky character named Geet in Jab We Met, remembered her "Master ji" as someone who taught her an important lesson that's stayed with her as an actress. Kareena revealed Saroj Khan told her to use her expressions to dance, not just her moves. "Master ji always told me... 'perr nahin chala sakti toh kam se kam face toh chala (If you can't move your feet, then move your face at least)'." That's what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes," read an excerpt from Kareena's post.

Kareena wrapped her tribute to Saroj Khan with these final words: "There can never be another. Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her. Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP." Kareena also dug out a throwback photo from the sets of the Imtiaz Ali-directed film and shared it along with a clip of the song.

Read Kareena's post for "Master ji" Saroj Khan here:

During her illustrious career, Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice, one of which was for the song Yeh Ishq Haye in 2008. She also won National Awards for Dola Re Dola from Devdas and all songs of the Tamil film Sringaram.

Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.