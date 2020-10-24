What Masaba Gupta Shared After Her 'Enough' Post

Masaba Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: masabagupta )

Designer Masaba Gupta reassured her fans in her latest Instagram post, asking them not to worry about her, after concern grew over her Instagram account. Masaba, who is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta, shared a black graphic with text that read, "Enough" on Saturday morning, leaving her Instafam worried. She captioned that post: "That's it. I'm done. Some things just leave you at your wits' end. You know you've tried everything, but it just won't work out the way you want it to. You feel that some things are best left to higher powers, and that it's okay to take a deep breath and let it go, because you've had enough." Within minutes, her fans started leaving comments like "what happened?" and "are you okay?"

However, after almost two hours, Masaba shared another post, in which she wrote: "Thank you for all the concern and love guys. I am fine. Just a bit overwhelmed in these strange times. I am sure a lot of us are feeling this way and it's ok. Just a reminder to take some time out and take a breather. For yourself. Thanks for sending all the positivity my way."

Masaba is Neena Gupta's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom the actress was in a relationship. Neena later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta's brand House Of Masaba is a preferred choice of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The designer is rumoured to be dating actor Satyadeep Misra.

She has made her acting debut with Netflix series Masaba Masaba, a show loosely based on her life.