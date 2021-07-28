What Kubbra Sait Posted A Day After Her 38th Birthday

Kubbra Sait shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kubbrasait )

Highlights Kubbra Sait turned 38 yesterday

She shared a new picture on Instagram

"I'm running 39," she wrote in her caption

Actress Kubbra Sait celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday and shared a post-birthday Instagram entry today. Kubbra shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram and complemented it with a long note full of gratitude. Isn't that the best way to step into a new year of one's life? In the note, Kubbra expressed gratitude "for every moment" that she has spent in her life. "Twas my birthday yesterday.I am one of those people who say, "I'm running 39." "Yeh running kya hota hai?" Honestly pata nahi. But I'll tell you one thing... I'm grateful for every moment I've spent in this life. It's a good ride and I'm grateful for the all the love I've received," she wrote in the caption.

Kubbra went on to thank all her fans and fellow celebrities for their birthday wishes. "It's impossible to reply to each one of you, despite me trying to stuff my nose into my phone and trying to just get the job done. But it's no job, saying thank you to your wonderful efforts.So, I'll just say this now... here... right here! I love you and thank you," she wrote. Kubbra added the hashtag "#HappyBirthdayToMe" at the end of her caption.

The 38-year-old actress' post received scores of comments. Among others, actor Sumeet Vyas commented on Kubbra's post and wrote: "I'm running back to 37." Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, left an adorable post-birthday wish for Kubbra. "Happy happy my K ... you deserve nothing but happiness and love and all of it on repeat forever and always. I love you and may we always laugh together," Anusha Dandekar wrote in her comment for Kubbra Sait.

Take a look at Kubbra Sait's post here:

In terms of work, Kubbra Sait will soon be seen in the upcoming sci-fi drama Foundation, which will streamon Apple TV+.