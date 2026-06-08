This Is What Kit Harington Has To Say About Filming Intimate Scenes With Sophie Turner After Game of Thrones

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are reuniting on-screen in their upcoming gothic horror film, The Dreadful. The long-time friends, who famously portrayed Jon Snow and Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, will be playing romantic partners in the film.

Speaking during Variety's Actors on Actors conversation with Peter Dinklage, Harington opened about the unusual experience of filming intimate scenes with Sophie Turner. He admitted that the transition felt awkward.

“It was weird,” he said, reflecting on filming romantic scenes with Turner after knowing her for so many years.

Harington also revealed that Turner, who both stars in and produces The Dreadful, personally approached him for the role. However, she apparently overlooked one key detail in the script.

“She sent me the script and I said, ‘Sophie, there's a lot of us getting it on,'” Harington recalled. “She hadn't seen that. She just said, ‘Yeah, Kit would be good for this part.'”

The actor added that he has known Turner since she was a child and considers her “like a younger sister,” making the romantic storyline particularly unusual.

Despite the initial awkwardness, Harington praised his co-star's performance. “We did it. It was gross but it was fine,” he said, adding, “She's an amazing actor. I know we all know that, but she was a child when she started on Game of Thrones. She is phenomenal.”

What Did Sophie Turner Say?

The feeling was mutual. Turner shared similar sentiments in a recent interview with Vogue, admitting that stepping into a romantic relationship with Harington on screen felt strange for her as well.

“I did a movie last year which I'm really excited about with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones,” Turner said. “We're doing a gothic horror… but we play lovers.”

She then apologized to fans who were used to seeing them playing siblings in Game of Thrones. “Sorry, guys. It's really weird for all of us,” Sophie added.

What We Know About The Dreadful?

Set in the midst of the historical Wars of the Roses, The Dreadful follows Anne, played by Sophie Turner, whose life is changed when a mysterious figure from her past (played by Kit Harington) returns.