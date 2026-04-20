Joe Jonas Makes Relationship With Tatiana Gabriela Instagram Official Two Years After Divorce From Sophie Turner

Singer and actor Joe Jonas has confirmed his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, nearly two years after his divorce from actress Sophie Turner, according to E! News.

The Jonas Brothers member made his relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of pictures with Gabriela during a trip to Puerto Rico.

In one of the photos, Gabriela is seen posing closely with Jonas in a photo booth. Other images show the singer enjoying beachside moments, local food, and scenic views on the island. Captioning the post, Jonas wrote, "If you're seeing this, it means my Puerto Rico YouTube video is up now."

Jonas also gave a glimpse into their relationship through a YouTube vlog, where the couple is seen spending time together exploring Puerto Rico. In the video, Gabriela helps Jonas learn Spanish as they visit local spots and a waterfall.

"She's helping with my Spanish," Jonas said in the vlog, adding, "Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice."

The couple had been sparking dating rumours since November last year.

Jonas, who shares daughters with Turner, has previously spoken about balancing his personal life and career.

"Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee," he said in an earlier interview, noting that he has met people through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

He has also stressed the importance of co-parenting with Turner. "I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for," Jonas said, praising Turner as "an incredible mum."

Jonas and Turner finalised their divorce in 2024 following a custody dispute.

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