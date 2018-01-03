What Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Director Commented On Her Training Video

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif posted a video, in which she was seen rehearsing a high octane action sequence for her latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan. In the video, Katrina looked all set for the maar dhaadh sequence full of summersaults and high kicks. While everybody knew that Katrina's rehearsal video was for Tiger Zinda Hai, one user asked: "Wow, yaar which film?" And he was none other than Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai's director). It seemed Ali Abbas was proud of Katrina and also didn't leave any chance to praise the actress.
Here's Katrina's video, which will definitely give you the feels.
Here's what Ali Abbas Zafar commented:
The social appreciation between Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar is mutual. Katrina also never fails to comment on Ali's photos and we love it.
Not many know of this friendship but Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar are good friends. The two have earlier worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011 and six years later, they are back with Tiger Zinda Hai, which is dhoommachoing at the box office.
Ali Abbas Zafar even celebrated Christmas with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Later, he was spotted enjoying Salman's birthday celebrations at his farmhouse in Panvel.
Here's to Ali and Katrina celebrating 10 years of friendship:
Salman will also star in Race 3, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez while Katrina is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.