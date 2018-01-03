What Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai Director Commented On Her Training Video

"Wow, which film?" commented Ali Abbas Zafar on Katrina's video

January 03, 2018
Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif in the film. (Image courtesy: Tiger Zinda Hai)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina Kaif posted a rehearsal video on social media
  2. Tiger Zinda Hai's director comment caught our attention
  3. Katrina Kaif will next star in Zero
On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif posted a video, in which she was seen rehearsing a high octane action sequence for her latest film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan. In the video, Katrina looked all set for the maar dhaadh sequence full of summersaults and high kicks. While everybody knew that Katrina's rehearsal video was for Tiger Zinda Hai, one user asked: "Wow, yaar which film?" And he was none other than Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai's director). It seemed Ali Abbas was proud of Katrina and also didn't leave any chance to praise the actress.

Here's Katrina's video, which will definitely give you the feels.
 
 

At it ... from rehearsals

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Here's what Ali Abbas Zafar commented:
 
The social appreciation between Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar is mutual. Katrina also never fails to comment on Ali's photos and we love it.

Not many know of this friendship but Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar are good friends. The two have earlier worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011 and six years later, they are back with Tiger Zinda Hai, which is dhoommachoing at the box office.

Ali Abbas Zafar even celebrated Christmas with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Later, he was spotted enjoying Salman's birthday celebrations at his farmhouse in Panvel.
 


 
Here's to Ali and Katrina celebrating 10 years of friendship:
 


Ali Abbas Zafar has also made 2016's Sultan with Salman Khan while he's all set for Bharat again with Salman. Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22 is 'super strong' at the box office and all set to touch the 300 crore mark.

Salman will also star in Race 3, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez while Katrina is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

