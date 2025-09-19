What Is The Reason Behind Tamil Actor Robo Shankar's Sudden Death At 46?

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar's death on Thursday sent shockwaves in the South film fraternity and left the fans heartbroken, with stars such as Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay, Karthi, and Simran paying condolences on social media. He was 46.

The actor, who recovered from jaundice a few years ago, died at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he was undergoing treatment. Many on social media speculated that complications from jaundice may have led to his death. Then, there was a section of people who claimed that he collapsed on a film set after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to an India Today report, Robo Shankar died from complications arising from a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was brought to the hospital on September 16 after he collapsed on a film set.

"Mr Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition," the statement read.

The medical team at the hospital monitored him in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) but lost Robo Shankar on the night of September 18.

"Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was declared dead on 18th September 2025 at 9.05 pm," the hospital bulletin further stated.

Robo Shankar, real name is Shankar, is widely believed to have received the prefix 'Robo' after he gained popularity performing the robo dance in village shows. His acting credits include Tamil films such as Maari, Maari 2, Puli, and Cobra. His last big-screen appearance was Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu, which released in August.

According to the report, the actor was on a strict diet after recovering from jaundice a few years ago.

