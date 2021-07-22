What Hrithik Roshan Wrote About Farhan Akhtar And Mrunal Thakur's Performances In Toofaan

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar got a huge shout out from his best friend and actor Hrithik Roshan. The War actor, on his Instagram stories, posted stills from Farhan Akhtar's recently-released film Toofaan and he wrote: "An amazing performance! Farhan, you embodied this character so well man. Brilliant." In a separate Instagram story, Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to his Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur for her performance in Toofaan. "As always your work hits the heart every time. Mrunal Thakur, loved you in Toofaan," wrote Hrithik.

Take a look at the Instagram stories shared by Hrithik Roshan here:

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar are childhood friends, who have worked together in films like Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (both directed by Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar). Farhan Akhtar also directed Hrithik Roshan in the film Lakshya, co-starring Preity Zinta.

Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, features Farhan Akhtar as a boxer named Aziz Ali, while Mrunal Thakur plays his love interest. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the action drama Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 hit War.