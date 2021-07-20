Amul's Toofaan Post For Farhan Akhtar's Film Packs A Punch

Farhan Akhtar shared this. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar's film Toofaan released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday and a few days later, it got a huge shout out from the dairy brand Amul, in its typical utterly, butterly fashion. The post shared by Amul India's verified Instagram handle features an animated version of Farhan Akhtar's character Aziz Ali, sitting in a boxing ring. The text on the post read: "Too fan, main bhi fan. This box packs a punch" (pun at its best). An excited Farhan Akhtar shared the post on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Utterly, butterly awesome."

Amul's verified Instagram handle, sharing the post on the platform, wrote in the caption: "Bollywood sports drama makes waves on OTT."

Farhan Akhtar, on Monday, shared a post, in which he chronicled his journey of becoming Aziz Ali (the name of his character in Toofaan) by gaining and shedding weight - all within a span of 18 months. "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Toofaan opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote about Farhan Akhtar's performance: "Farhan Akhtar, to whom the film's story idea is credited, delivers a credible performance."

Toofaan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.