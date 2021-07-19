'The Many Shapes Of Toofaan': Farhan Akhtar's Transformation Is 'Insane'

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar underwent a major physical transformation for his role as boxer Aziz Ali in his recently-released film Toofaan. The actor, on Monday, shared his journey of becoming the great Aziz Ali by gaining and shedding weight over the span of 18 months. He posted a picture collage featuring three photos of himself - first from when he weighed 69 kg, second when he was 85 kg and third from the time when he reduced his weight to 76 kg. "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan," wrote Farhan Akhtar in the caption and added: "What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost."

He gave credits for his physical transformation to trainers Samir Jaura, Drew Neal and Anand Kumar. As per Farhan, they were "the stars behind the scenes."

On Farhan Akhtar's post, his friend and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan commented: "Man! 69 to 85?! That's insane." In the film, Farhan Akhtar's character Aziz Ali gets his nickname Toofaan from his coach, played by Paresh Rawal.

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar thanked his trainers in an Instagram post for "motivating" him. "Ajju's corner. The team behind the boxer and the boxing. What you see in Toofaan is the collective result of this core group... Couldn't have done it without you guys. From motivating to pushing to punishing to pampering, thank you from the bottom of my heart," read his post.

Toofaan released on Prime Video on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Toofaan isn't the gusty, pulsating, sweat-soaked boxing drama that the teaser led us to believe it would be. Not only is the film overlong, it meanders rather listlessly for the most part despite the explosive boxing action choregraphed and filmed with a fair degree of panache."