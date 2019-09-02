What Hrithik Roshan Will Miss Most Post-War - Tiger Shroff, Of Course

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on the sets of War. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan might be arch-enemies in their forthcoming filmWarbut in real life, the actors share a great rapport and their latest Instagram entries remind us of just that. On Sunday night, Tiger shared a picture of himself along with Hrithik and the film's director Siddharth Anand, while the Krrish actor shared a video from the film's set and stated that the thing that he miss the most about the film, is working with Tiger Shroff. In his post, Tiger, who happens to be a self-confessed Hrithik fan, wrote: "I got your back Hrithik Roshan Sir and hopefully, Siddharth Anand got ours. One month to go."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post here:

Meanwhile, an emotional Hrithik Roshan accompanied his video with a caption that read, "Still have a day shoot left but since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most? Is working with Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after." Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

War, produced by Aditya Chopra, showcases the story of a special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and his protege Kahlid (Tiger Shroff), who is well-aware of all his mentor's moves is chosen to take Kabir out. The trailer of War released last week and it went insanely viral. Check out the trailer here:

The film marks Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project. War also features Vaani Kapoor and it is slated to hit the screens on October 2 this year.

