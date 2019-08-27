After Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff's Trailer, A War Of Memes On Twitter

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in a still from War trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Hrithik and Tiger's 'War' releases on October 2 The trailer of the film released on Tuesday Certain dialogues from the trailer made way for innumerable memes

Have you watched the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's new film War yet? Mind = blown - will be your first reaction to the action-packed trailer. But Twitter always finds a way of infusing humour into anything and everything and their response to the War trailer was no different. Netizens picked a few particular dialogues from the trailer - ones exchanged between Hrithik and Tiger - to hilariously recreate real-life situations such as what mom's say while watching daily soaps, mind blanks during exams, Tiger's excellent dance skills, salaries and EMIs and life problems in general. But the most hilarious of them all is one about Ranveer Singh's flamboyant fashion statements and a reference to Govinda. Cricketers MS Dhoni also finds mentions in the memes. Hence, it's a 'war' of memes on Twitter as each one tries to better the other.

Oh, and no one can miss the innumerable memes about Hrithik's portrayal of a teacher in Super 30 and War.

Before we proceed, here's some context on the dialogues that has amused Twitter. Hrithik and Tiger are special agents, named Kabir and Khalid respectively, in War but with clashing objectives - after years of faithful service, Kabir is now an agent "gone rogue" while Khalid is in charge of bringing him down. PS - Khalid was once Kabir's student. "Before you get to anyone else, I will get to you," Khalid tells Kabir in one of the scenes while in another, he says: "Whatever I have learnt, I have learnt from you. And you haven't taught me betrayal."

Take a look at the meme fest on Twitter here:

My mum while watching a new saas bahu drama - pic.twitter.com/penXZvssRx — Eleven (@IamShree_) August 27, 2019

My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt — Peter Kavinsky (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019

M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailerpic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019

Much awaited trailor, goosebumps in every scene,

Especially for Hrithik, from comman teacher to action hero, hats off brother.#WarTrailerpic.twitter.com/wb9IkfXWJT — Abhimanyu Thakur (@iamabhimanyut) August 27, 2019

Engineering Colleges when u pass your 12th Board Exam#WarTrailerpic.twitter.com/crcFesQF5T — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) August 27, 2019

Watch the trailer of War here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor and marks Tiger's first film with his "idol" Hrithik Roshan. War releases on October 2.

