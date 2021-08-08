What Happens When Urvashi Rautela's Trainer Leaves Her Alone At The Gym

Urvashi Rautela in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: urvashirautela)

Highlights Urvashi can be seen working out in the video

She can be seen dressed in black sports wear

"Smile. Be goofy. Take chances," she wrote in the caption

Actress Urvashi Rautela, on Sunday, gave us a glimpse of her training session as she dropped a new video on Instagram. The video features Urvashi Rautela acing her work out at the gym. She can be seen performing a leg exercise at a machine at the gym. The 27-year-old actress can be seen dressed in black sports bra and matching leggings. Sharing the video on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela wrote: "When your trainer leaves you alone at the gym." She went on to share the "best advice" that she got from her father. "The best advice I ever received came from my father. Do at least one fun thing every day. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself," she wrote. "You can't put a price on fun it's always priceless. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire," she added.

Urvashi Rautela's post received scores of comments from her fans. Most of her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's post here:

This isn't the first time that Urvashi has shared a video from her training session on Instagram. The actress is quite regular in updating her workout diaries on Instagram. She often sets fitness goals with pictures and videos from her workout sessions.

Here are some of them:

Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss India. She has worked in films like Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Sanam Re. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, which released on streaming platform Zee 5. Urvashi will be next seen in Mohan Bharadwaj's thriller Black Rose.