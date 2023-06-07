What Happens '2.3 Seconds After' Alia Bhatt Is Left Alone

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Stunning can't even begin to describe Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a picture-perfect selfie from an outdoor setting on her Instagram profile. Alia captioned the picture, "2.3 seconds after I'm left alone" and she added a selfie emoji. The actress' selfie game is very strong and this post is proof. The post was flooded with heart emojis in no time. Alia can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses in a lavender outfit. Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting no make-up in the picture. "Cuteness patootie," wrote a fan. "Wow! Whatta morning #NoFilterNeeded cuteness queen," wrote another user. "Skin goals," another added. "She's so beautiful even without makeup," another fan wrote. Inputs from another fan, "Aisi skin to main bhi deserve karti hu."

Alia Bhatt has had a stellar year professionally so far. Last month, Alia Bhatt was in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2024. Here are some pictures of the actress from the event that went viral:

It would be fair to say that the actress is ruling the International fashion season - one event at a time. Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Here are some pictures of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.