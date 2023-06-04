The Day When Alia Bhatt Said Yes To Her Met Gala Gown: 'This Is How We Imagined It'

Still from a video shared by Prabal Gurung. (courtesy: troublewithprabal)

Alia Bhatt was the cynosure of all eyes last month when she made her Met Gala debut. For her debut at the prestigious event, the star opted to collaborate with fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The theme of the Met Gala this year was a tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld – “in honour of Karl" – and for the occasion, Prabal's design for Alia was based on a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. Now, in a video shared by Prabal Gurung, the designer has offered us glimpses of the runup to Alia's big red carpet moment. In the clip, which begins a day ahead of the Met Gala, Alia Bhatt arrives to see her ensemble for the first time.

Alia Bhatt is brought to the room with her eyes closed and as soon as she sees the pearl-encrusted ensemble, she squeals in joy and confesses that she is tearing up. She also hugs Prabal Gurung and says, “This is how we imagined it.”

Later, Alia Bhatt is told by Prabal Gurung that the outfit features 100,000 pearls. “Embroidery is done in India, fabric is from France and made in New York,” says Prabal Gurung. To this, Alia Bhatt says, “It is a global gown.” Then, Prabal is seen explaining to Alia how she should manoeuvre the red carpet. Stylist Anaita Shroff says, “Mumbai to the Met.”

Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung also shared that they have been discussing her Met Gala debut for three years now and that the actress agreed to it when she felt the time was right. “It is very personal for me. This particular moment. We have talked about this for a very long time – Alia and I. This trust in me signifies just this beautiful, pure, start in the international world. She is a Met virgin - let us just go with white. The Chanel brides are the most iconic brides. We are South Asians; we have always been here. But often, we have felt that we didn't either get the mic, the table, or any platform. Now to be embraced and not looked upon as a heritage month entertainment but looked upon as the fabric of society and celebrated and seen like that,” Prabal Gurung says about Alia Bhatt's debut.

Following this, we also saw Alia Bhatt on the day of the event, getting dressed. Hours before her walk down the red carpet, Alia Bhatt says, “I woke up quite like ‘Oh'. Like I have an exam. So definitely a lot of nerves. But you know, I am a classic Pisces, so I am very good at blocking my feelings out, right till the very end and, like the last moment.”

Speaking about her makeup preference for the day, Alia Bhatt says: “I am definitely feeling very romantic. So, I was like blush, blush. Go for the blush. I should be like a ball of blush, you know? Like everything should be pink and romantic.”

“When you talk about one of the major events, globally, one of the first events that will come to your mind is the Met Gala. And, of course, we have been, you know, looking at the images every year. You are like, okay, ‘what is the theme? What's everyone going to wear?' In terms of attention, focus and excitement, I can see the energy on the street. It is very exciting. But I will definitely, like, I can tell you when I am stepping out of that splinter van, like, I am going to feel a little wobble in my knee. It is not going to be really nice. Because I have a really big dress and very high shoes. That nervousness is going to really hit me,” Alia Bhatt adds, sharing that she felt the same during her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

She also says that she was excited to meet her fellow celebrities at the Met Gala.

Sharing the video, Prabal Gurung wrote, “Alia Bhatt, forever grateful we will have this for posterity.⁠ Thank you for the beautiful memory.⁠ Been a fan of your talent for the longest time and of your generous, kind soul and heart; a grateful friend.⁠ Here's one for the books.⁠”

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart Of Stone.