Inside Alia Bhatt's Tour Of The Metropolitan Museum In New York

Prabal Gurung and Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: metmuseum)

Alia Bhatt, who made her grand Met Gala debut earlier this week, also featured in a video posted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala, is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen checking out the exhibit along with designer Prabal Gurung, whose creation she wore to the Met ball. Another snippet features the actress looking in wonder as she admires the showcase.

The video posted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art also features Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen, actors Emily Blunt, Kristen Stewart, rapper Usher among many other celebs. The caption on the post read, "Art imitating life or life imitating art? Did you know: During the Met Gala, guests are invited to explore the Costume Institute exhibition - this year that's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," on view through July 15. #ALineOfBeauty."

Here are some fabulous pictures of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.