Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's 'Mumbai To The Met' Look Is This Celeb Stylist's Brainchild

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt on the red carpet. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Alia Bhatt, in a pristine white gown made of pearls, was a vision to behold as she walked down the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Moments after the Gully Boy actress broke down her debut look, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, in an extensive Instagram post, explained how she executed the "Mumbai to the Met" look for the grand fashion exhibit. Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is the brain behind some of the most iconic looks of Bollywood celebrities, started the post by talking about the gown that was "zeroed in" by Alia Bhatt and gradually went on to explain every other aspect of the look, from the hair to the makeup.

Her elaborate post read, "Let it reign pearls!! Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. We then added around 100,000 pearls as a fiting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by Prabal Gurung ! Jewelry designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with me closely to create the ring stack. Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in our beautiful uncut diamond heritage all the same. Karl famously always liked looking ahead, looking at what was next."

She continued, "Cutoff custom-made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings. We wanted to highlight Alia's face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, and delicate hand-strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness to a bow! Pearl encrusted hand-embroidered shoes by ASAxSko add the finishing punch. So, the objective with makeup was to keep the skin looking romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips. We bring you “Mumbai to the Met.”

Take a look at the full post here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look is being hailed by Bollywood celebs and the Internet alike. Actress Katrina Kaif wrote, “So pretty.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red hearts under the post. Singer Sophie Choudhry wrote, “So so beautiful. Nailed it.” A fan wrote, “Princess.” A comment read, “Cinderella.” Another picked lines from the hit 90s song Le Gayi Le Gayi and said, “Le gayi le gayi, dil le gayi le gayi.” Actress Ira Dubey wrote, “Stunning.”

Some declared that Alia Bhatt's gown was the “prettiest Met Gala look from the history of Bollywood.” Echoing a similar sentiment, a user added, “East or West Alia is the best.”

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas are attending the fashion exhibit.