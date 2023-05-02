Met Gala 2023: It's Bling' O Clock For Isha Ambani In A Saree-Gown

Isha Ambani at the Met Gala. (courtesy: priyankarkapadia)

What time is it? Well, it surely is bling-oclock for Isha Amabni, who is dazzling at the Met Gala in New York this year. Isha Amabni, a Met Gala veteran, showed up in a Prabal Gurung creation with embellishments all over it. Th pictures of her look were shared by stylist Priyanka Kapadia. She captioned it, "Isha #Metgala2023 - A lesson in elegance for 'Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty'. The gorgeous custom Prabal Gurung draped dress with a long sari-inspired trail hand embellished with thousands of pearls and crystals. Dazzling diamonds and a custom hand piece by Lorraineschwartz and the iconic Chanel Paris - Bombay 2012 Matryoshka Runway bag completed the look."

See Isha Ambani's Met Gala outfit here:

Meanwhile, designer Prabal Gurung, who also designed Alia Bhatt's debut Met Gala outfit this year, shared this image of Isha Ambani's outfit and he wrote, "Exquisite embellishments for our exquisite muse. Guess who?"

The desi representation is super strong at this year's Met Gala. Other than Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla attended the grand fashion event this year.