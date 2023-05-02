Met Gala 2023: A Cockroach Invades The Red Carpet And The Comments Are To Die For

Still from a avideo shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Variety)

The biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala, is here and stars are doing a pretty great job at keeping us hooked with their out-of-the-world appearances. However, this year the event saw an unexpected guest bracing its red carpet. Any guesses? It's a cockroach. Yes, you read that right. As Twitter would put it, a tiny cockroach was seen making its debut on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The video of a cockroach crawling on the red carpet has gone viral on social media, causing a laugh riot and inviting some hilarious comments from users. The video, originally posted by Variety shows a cockroach crawling on the red carpet with a photographer doing his best to capture it. "A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala," read the caption of the post.

Twitter is having a good amount of fun and here's some proof. "Best dressed," a user passed this verdict while another inquired, "Omg, who is she wearing?". "Stunning. This one understood the assignment," stated another user.

Now, take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, fans can't stop obsessing over debutante Alia Bhatt's magnificent look at the Met Gala red carpet. For the grand night, the actress wore a gorgeous white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. For those who do not know, Alia Bhatt's bridal look was inspired by a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. Alia Bhatt also broke down her look for the night in this post.

Besides Alia Bhatt, global star Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani lit up the fashion parade this year. While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance in Valentino, Isha Ambani looked radiant in a black saree gown created by Prabal Gurung.