Man Says He Found Cockroach In Andhra Temple 'Laddoo', Official Denies Claim

A devotee claimed to have found a cockroach in the laddoo 'prasadam' at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, sparking outrage. The man, identified as Saraschandra K, posted a video in which a dead insect can be seen lying in the middle of the laddoo.

Mr Saraschandra immediately complained to the executive officer of the temple.

In the complaint letter, the devotee mentioned that the laddoos were made by a negligent staff.

"On June 29, I visited the Srisailam Devasthanam and in the laddoo 'prasadam' I found an insect which is a cockroach. The Devasthnam staff is negligent while making 'prasadams'. Kindly take a note and sort out the issue," he said.

A temple official, however, has denied Mr Saraschandra's claim.

According to Srinivasa Rao, executive officer of the Srisailam Devasthanam temple, they make the laddoos while maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. "The laddoo are and will be made under the constant supervision of staff at the preparation center. There is no possibility of a cockroach being found in it," he said.

Mr Rao also appealed to devotees not to be worried about the 'prasadam'.