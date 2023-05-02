Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's Viral Reaction To Fan Chanting 'I Love You' In New York

Alia Bhatt in a still from a video. (courtesy: aliabhatt_fantasy)

Simply put, Alia Bhatt is winning hearts in New York - both on the red carpet and otherwise. The actress, who made her red carpet debut at the grand Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year, is trending a great deal for a video, in which a fan in New York can be seen chanting "I love you." Alia Bhatt, all smiles, is seen turning towards the fan and saying, "Thank you. I love you too." The actress also blew kisses at her fans and made a heart with her hands as she was seen exiting the venue after her big red carpet debut.

Check out the video here:

For her international red carpet debut, Alia Bhatt opted for a white pearl encrusted white ball gown from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. Decoding the inspiration behind her Met Gala look, themed- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Alia Bhatt wrote in her caption, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

She added in her caption, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."

Meanwhile, other Indian stars at the Met Gala this year, included Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla.