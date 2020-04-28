What Happened When Viaan Raj Kundra Met His 'Idol' Tiger Shroff

Viaan Raj Kundra with Tiger Shroff. (courtesy viaanrajkundra)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan is a self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra shared a throwback video of his son Viaan along with Bollywood actor Tiger, on his Instagram profile. In the video, Tiger and Viaan could be seen performing flips. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raj Kundra wrote: "My little tiger Viaan with his inspiration and idol Tiger Shroff. flips #inspiration #idol #baaghi #focus. Practice makes perfect! #teamtiger."

Take a look at the video here:

Last year, Shilpa shared a video from Tiger and Viaan's session together and she wrote: "Little gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the Student Of The Year! Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration... Viaan did his first back flip today... to impress you," wrote Shilpa.

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

Tiger's last release was Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Last year, Tiger starred in War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The actor has Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.