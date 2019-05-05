Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Is A Student Of The Year In The Making, Courtesy 'Guru' Tiger Shroff

A glimpse of what Shilpa Shetty shared (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Instagrammed a video of Viaan doing a back flip "Little gymnastic student showing off some skills," she captioned "Tiger, thank you for being his inspiration," she added

Shilpa Shetty revealed what her six-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra was up to this weekend. The 43-year-old actress Instagrammed a video from what appears to be from a children's activity centre, starring little Viaan and his "guru" Tiger Shroff. "Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the Student Of The Year! Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration... Viaan did his "first" back flip today... to impress you," wrote Shilpa. In the video, Viaan can be seen doing multiple back flips and Tiger encourages his little fan. Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's video here:

Earlier, Shilpa has written about how big a fan of "idol" Tiger Shroff Viaan is. The little one missed school and accompanied Shilpa Shetty to the sets of Super Dancer just to meet Tiger Shroff. "My little star Viaan Raj Kundra, who showed off his antics proudly to his idol Tiger Shroff. My heart swelled with pride. Now I know the feeling of those parents seeing their children perform on that stage! What a day!" The Student Of The Year 2 actors - Tiger, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday - were on sets to promote their upcoming film.

Viaan is also Shilpa Shetty's favourite work-out buddy and is often seen joining her in fun training programmes such as rock climbing. Viaan also often doubles up as Shilpa's weight when it comes to her gym diaries.

Shilpa Shetty is a co-judge on Super Dancer 3. Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 releases on May 10.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.