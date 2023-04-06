What Happened When Salman Khan Met The Journalist Who Repeatedly Slammed Him

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan interacted with the media during the Filmfare Awards press conference in Mumbai last night. The actor revealed during the conference that he is bad with remembering names of people. "My problem at that point of time was that I knew names but I did not know the faces with those names. Abhi tak woh problem chalta hai (I still have that problem)," he said. Salman Khan, hilariously recalling an incident, said that he once knew the name of a journalist who repeatedly slammed him but didn't know her by face. "Itna bura likha gaya mere baare mein (such bad things were written about me) " recalled the actor.

The actor recalled what was his reaction when he first met the journalist. He revealed that he met her at an event and it was only after someone called out her name that Salman Khan realised that she is the one who had been writing about him. "Achha, toh aap ho (so you are the one)," exclaimed Salman Khan.

Turns out, this wasn't the only big statement the actor made last night. When asked about competition from a younger generation of actors, Salman Khan stated that the younger actors are hard working but the five actors of his generation "will tire them out." Salman Khan said, "Ab five mein kaun hain (who are these five) - Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn)." He added, "We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotional duties of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.