What Happened When Deepika Padukone's Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori Tried 'Extra Spicy' Raw Mango

Can you eat raw mango slices with some red chilli powder and salt sprinkled on them? Well, Deepika Padukone's hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori can't. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone, after a long time, shared a new Instagram reel from her shoot set and it will definitely crack you up. The actress posted a video of Yianni Tsapatori trying a slice of raw mango with red chilli powder and salt from a bowl full of kairi. In the video, Deepika asks Yianni: "What you're having?" He replies: "Raw mango...this is masala" and asks the actress: "And salt?" To this she says: "Don't be one inquisitive. Just eat it." The moment Yianni Tsapatori tries the "extra spicy" raw mango slice, his expression changes hilariously. He asks Deepika: "Why do you like this!" She laughs and says: "What happened Yianni" and his reply sums up his experience of eating spicy kairi: "My whole mouth is burning." LOL.

Check out the video here:

Deepika Padukone began sharing interesting and ROFL Instagram reels since the New Year. She has shared videos about her daily routine, her "favourite show" during the lockdown, her favourite TV series "growing up" and her "comfort food." Check them out here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage marked her first project in Hollywood.

She has a couple of films lined up such as The Intern, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.