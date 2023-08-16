What Gauri Revealed About Shah Rukh Khan In Appreciation Post For Suhana

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan )

Gauri Khan is beaming with pride and for all the right reasons. The designer-producer accompanied her daughter Suhana Khan to the unveiling event of Koel Purie Rinchet's debut novel titled Clearly Invisible In Paris over the last weekend. Now, the proud mom has treated her Instafam to a snippet of Suhana Khan, speaking rather gracefully at the book launch. In the short video posted, we can see Suhana Khan talking about her favourite part of the book. She can be heard saying, "My favourite part of the book was this paragraph where you wrote about duality, the inseparability of contradiction... " and so on.

Sharing the video, Gauri Khan also shared an interesting anecdote about her life coming full circle as years back, the very first event she attended with her husband Shah Rukh Khan was in fact a book launch. In the caption she wrote, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching @suhanakhan2 speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle! Congratulations Koel Purie."

Suhana Khan, who is all set for her debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, also shared pictures from the event on Saturday alongside the caption that read, "Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation."

Suhana's post received big love from her childhood bestie Ananya Panday who commented, "Prettiest girl in the world." Actress and Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar also gushed, "So beautiful you are."

See Suhana Khan's lovely post:

Here is a picture of Gauri Khan from the book launch:

Last weekend, Zoya Akhtar, the director of the Indian version of The Archies, shared the character looks of the seven members of the Archies gang. Suhana Khan is playing the role of Veronica Lodge. Zoya Akhtar described her as "Sassy to classy and everything in between..." As soon as Zoya dropped her picture, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan cheered for her. Karan Johar wrote, "Omg! Best morning! The kids look great!!! Suhana is so excited." Shweta Bachchan posted a bunch of heart and kiss emojis. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Gooooooo Zoya. Best, Best."

Suhana Khan is soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan's next venture as a producer is Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.