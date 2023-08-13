Suhana Khan Slays In A Bodycon Dress. BFF Ananya Panday Agrees

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan's debut as an actress might be months away, but the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a recurring name in the film circle for her beauty and grace. Suhana, who is gearing up for her debut film The Archies, recently attended the unveiling event of Koel Purie Richet's debut novel titled Invisible In Paris, which was held in Paris on Friday. For the event, Suhana Khan slipped into a striped bodycon dress and looked stunning. The actress also shared pictures from the event on Saturday alongside the caption that read, "Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation."

Suhana's post received big love from her childhood bestie Ananya Panday who commented, "Prettiest girl in the world." Actress and Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar also gushed, "So beautiful you are."

See Suhana Khan's lovely post:

Last weekend, Zoya Akhtar, the director of the Indian version of The Archies, shared the character looks of the seven members of the Archies gang. Suhana Khan is playing the role of Veronica Lodge. Zoya Akhtar described her as "Sassy to classy and everything in between..." As soon as Zoya dropped her picture, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan cheered for her. Karan Johar wrote, "Omg! Best morning! The kids look great!!! Suhana is so excited." Shweta Bachchan posted a bunch of heart and kiss emojis. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best, Best."

Take a look at Zoya Akhtar's post here:

In other news, Suhana Khan went full desi for her BFF Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement bash, earlier this month and slipped into a gorgeous blue saree. She completed her look with a bindi, a matching blue clutch and kept her hair open.

See how Suhana dressed up for Aliyah's engagement:

Suhana Khan is soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.