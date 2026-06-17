What Ended Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO's Marriage

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have decided to end their marriage, and court records show that the singer filed for divorce in Tennessee back in May. Sources say the decision was mutual, but new claims suggest that differences in lifestyle may have played a major role in the split. Insiders allege that Jelly's focus on Christianity created distance between the couple.

They say his new direction did not match with Bunnie's past and current career choices, which include her work as an adult content creator. Reports also suggest that the contrast between their public images also became more noticeable. While Jelly was focusing on a more traditional and family friendly image, Bunnie continued to be open and outspoken in her own way.

A source told Daily Mail, “You couldn't tell he was going through something. If the divorce was on his mind, you'd never have known. There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life. She's posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast. At every turn, she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville].”

“There's so much money in [Christian music], but [his renewed faith] is just an act in my opinion. He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn't stay in line and it is destroying his brand. She just wants to be what she is. She's been an escort and in porn and gets her validation and audience from being in a G-string. That's been her life but now, suddenly, he's a preacher and she's a preacher's wife.”

According to a source, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO also faced challenges when it came to having more children. While both wanted to grow their family, they did not always agree when the right time was. The insider claimed that Jelly's busy career and work commitments added pressure to the situation. The source further suggested that Jelly felt it was not the best time to have more children because the relationship was already facing difficulties.

They even went through several difficult periods where they came close to separating, but reunited again. Reports suggest that this pattern continued over the years and may have played a part in their decision to end the relationship.