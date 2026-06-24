Bunnie XO Swamped By DMs After Jelly Roll Split: "Send Help"

Bunnie XO is getting plenty of attention after her split from husband Jelly Roll, but she's made it clear that she's not interested in entertaining any new romance.

The podcast host and social media personality took to Instagram this week to joke about the avalanche of direct messages she's received since news of the breakup surfaced.

In a hilarious video, Bunnie used a series of exaggerated filters to portray the wide variety of men allegedly sliding into her DMs. Sporting everything from a bald head and facial hair to an oversized mouth and cowboy hat, she acted out the types of messages she's been receiving.

“What it's like opening my DMs now,” she wrote across the clip.

Set to Petey Pablo's 2004 hit song “Freek-A-Leek,” the 46-year-old danced around and made different facial expressions while mouthing along to the track's lyrics, seemingly illustrating the relentless attention from admirers.

Throughout the video, Bunnie appeared more amused than impressed, reacting with bewilderment as she depicted the different personalities trying to get her attention.

“Send help,” she captioned the post, suggesting the influx of messages has become overwhelming.

While plenty of hopeful suitors may be shooting their shot, Bunnie's latest social media post makes one thing clear that she's not looking to respond anytime soon.

In her recent podcast, Bunnie revealed that Jelly is already dating again.

“His DMs are open. He is ready — raring and ready to go. He's all hopped up on testosterone, let me tell you. He's even started dating,” she admitted.

The TikTok star said it was “great” that Jelly was trying to find love again, noting, “I love that.”

She further claimed that she loved Jelly more than he loved her.

Bunnie Xo And Jelly Roll's Divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, who met in 2015, tied the knot a year later. The duo's relationship had its shares of ups and downs, with Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo separating for some time after the singer admitted to cheating on his wife in the early days of their marriage. The two later got back together and renewed their vows in 2023.

But last month, Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Tennessee after almost 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents were filed on May 18 and note May 9 as the date of separation.

The filing follows Bunnie's recent update that they are still planning to have a baby together. She recently revealed that they had found a potential surrogate as they look to grow their family.

Jelly Roll is already a father to two children from previous relationships: daughter Bailey Ann, and son Noah Buddy.