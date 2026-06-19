Jelly Roll Stops Concert Midway To Address Wife Bunnie Xo’s Podcast About Their Divorce

Jelly Roll surprised fans during a recent live performance when he stopped his concert midway to address comments made by his wife, Bunnie Xo, on her podcast about their marriage. She had earlier confirmed their divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple is still planning to have a baby together via IVF despite parting ways as husband and wife.



During his concert in New York, Jelly Roll said, "'I wasn't gonna talk about this tonight, but while we're talking about liars, the internet is a liar too. It's the only time and the only city I'm going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now,” as quoted by the Daily Mail.



He added, "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today."



Jelly Roll also spoke about the segment on Bunnie's podcast where she said the rumours about her affair with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger were not true. 'Nobody cheated on nobody,' he confirmed. 'She just did a whole podcast about it. Every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby.'



"Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that," the rapper mentioned.



Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Tennessee last month, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents were filed on May 18 and note May 9 as the date of separation.



The filing follows Bunnie's recent update that the couple had found a potential surrogate as they look to grow their family. Jelly Roll is already a father to two children from previous relationships: daughter Bailey Ann, 18 and son Noah Buddy, 9.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015. They tied the knot a year later. The duo's relationship had its ups and downs, with Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo separating for some time after the singer admitted to cheating on his wife in the early days of their marriage. The two later got back together.