Bunnie XO Turns Heads With Bold Night Out With Friends After Jelly Roll Split

Bunnie XO is moving ahead in life with confidence following her split from Jelly Roll. The media personality shared glimpses from a girls' night out. News of the couple's separation surprised many, especially after nearly a decade of marriage.

Despite the breakup, reports suggest that Bunnie and Jelly have been handling the situation respectfully and keeping things friendly while moving ahead separately.

During the weekend, Bunnie posted photos and videos from her fun time, where she chose a stylish outfit featuring a low cut top paired with high waisted pants as she was enjoying the night with her friends. Clips shared on social media showed her laughing, dancing and enjoying the atmosphere at a local bar.

Bunnie XO recently spoke about the breakup on her Dumb Blonde podcast and revealed that the separation happened after an argument on Mother's Day. While she did not share specific details about what caused the disagreement, she explained that during the dispute, she told Jelly Roll to file for divorce. According to Bunnie, Jelly took her words seriously and moved forward with the paperwork.

She said, “Jay and I have never been really good at having disagreements. So we were the type of couple who never argued. He would be holding things in. I would be holding things in and that's a recipe for disaster. We did that for 8 years and then the past year and a half, we kind of got away from that because we're in a different life right now, a different timeline.”

"So on Mother's Day, we had a little bit of an argument, which I don't think the details are necessary. In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the divorce papers.' And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say, even though my husband has said it numerous times, because he's the runner. When I say it, it really holds weight because I'm not the type of person who says what I don't mean. I ended up leaving.”

“I didn't talk to my husband for weeks after that. And during that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do. Filing the divorce papers.”

Court records show that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie XO in Tennessee in May.