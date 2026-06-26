Bunnie Xo Jokes About Being Free From A "10-Year Bid" In Prison After Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have been open about the highs and lows of their marriage. The couple has filed for divorce, bringing an end to their decade-long relationship. Now, the podcaster has made headlines after comparing her marriage with the country music star to a "10-year bid in prison."

In a new clip shared from her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie talked about the DMs she's received from men since news of their divorce came out. She claimed she has only replied to two since her split from Jelly Roll. On her podcast, she read some of the more embarrassing attempts out loud to her co-hosts.

“Hey pretty lady, I'm about to get out of prison on a 10 year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That's all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back," one message read

“I don't mind that the dude's in prison,” Bunnie said. “What I don't like is he said, ‘let me go out and have a time with you.' So you're just expecting me to put out on this first date.”

Co-host Meme Shahan joked, “I mean after 10 years he might need it.” Bunnie replied, “I mean, same. I just got out of a 10-year bid too, what are we talking about." The group laughed as co-host Hailee Clark said, “How the turntables.” Bunnie said, “I'm gonna get a phone call," before adding that she was joking and "just cutting the rug, buddy."

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents list their date of separation as May 9, ending a marriage that began in August 2016. Despite the filing, both parties have insisted the split is friendly and they are still planning to have a baby together via surrogacy.