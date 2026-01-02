What Dharmendra Said About <i>Ikkis</i> In One Of His Last Interviews Going Viral Again: "<i>Zaroor Dekhiyega</i>"

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, and it was indeed a tragic loss for the film fraternity and his ocean of fans. Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is his last film, which was released on January 1, 2026. Positive reviews have been coming in, with audiences praising Dharmendra's performance.

Amid the buzz, one of Dharmendra's last interviews - in which he spoke about Ikkis - has resurfaced.

What's Happening

In a conversation with entrepreneur and philanthropist Usha Kakade on her podcast, the He-Man of Bollywood requested everyone to watch Ikkis.

He said, "Meri ek film aa rahi hai, Ikkis. Woh zaroor dekhiyega. Humaare Sriram (Raghavan) bahut achhe director hain. Inhone woh Johnny Gaddaar banayi thi. Yeh border ki picture hai. Lekin bahut touching bhi hai. Achhi, achhi, achhi film hai. (My film is coming, Ikkis. You must watch it. Our Sriram (Raghavan) is a very good director. He made that Johnny Gaddaar. This is a picture about the border. But it's very touching too. It's a good, good, good film.)"

Dharmendra Ji's Last Message 💔🎬



In his final interview, #Dharmendra ji spoke about #Ikkis with pride and conviction.



It's a brilliant film. Everyone should watch it.



Not just words this was the last message of a legend to cinema lovers.

His voice may fade, but his legacy… pic.twitter.com/eRDsH0eFna — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) January 1, 2026

Dharmendra On How The Film Industry Has Evolved

The actor also shared his views on how the film industry has grown and changed since he started his career.

He said, "Jitna badlaav is zamane mein aaya hai, log kehte hain filmon ki wajah se aaya hai. Hum dekhte hain zamana badalta jaa raha hai, woh filmon se bhi aage ho raha hai. Matlab bohot si aisi cheezin jo hum filmon mein maa-baap ke saath baithkar nahi dekh sakte hain. Aaj kal, they make it a very true picture, and they are very good actors, all of them; they play very naturally.(People say that the changes we've seen in this era have come because of films. We see that the world is changing, and it's going even beyond films. Meaning, there are so many things that we can't watch sitting with our parents in films anymore. Nowadays, they make it a very true picture, and they are very good actors, all of them; they play very naturally.)"

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last screen presence. Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.

Alongside Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat play pivotal roles in the film.

