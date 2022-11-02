What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 49th Birthday Celebrations Looked Like, With Aaradhya By Her Side

Aishwarya with Aaradhya. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, shared a special post thanking her fans and well-wishers. The actress posted a picture of herself and daughter Aaradhya's visit to the temple and she accompanied the post along with a caption that read: "Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity... Much love always God bless." Meanwhile, husband Abhishek Bachchan shared a stunning picture of the actress to wish her on her birthday and he wrote: "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success."

See Aishwarya's Rai Bachchan's post here:

This is how Abhishek Bachchan wished the actress on her birthday.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released on September 30.