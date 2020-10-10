What Actress Mindy Kaling Wrote About Her Baby Boy

Mindy Kaling shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mindykaling )

Comedian-actress Mindy Kaling, who welcomed her second child in September, shared in her latest Instagram post that the little munchkin is "happy and healthy." Mindy Kaling, already parent to a girl named Katherine Swati Kaling, shared that her daughter is "obsessed" with the baby, whom she has named Spencer. A couple of days ago, during her virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Mindy revealed there's a new addition to her family. In her latest post, she also thanked everyone for sending her love and wishes and shared that being pregnant during the pandemic was a "little scary" for her.

"Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk. Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)," wrote Mindy Kaling, and added: "It's been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I'm outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs."

In terms of work, Mindy Kaling starred in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, No Strings Attached, The Five-Year Engagement, This Is The End, The Night Before and Ocean's 8, among others. She recently backed Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Other than The Office, she has also featured in popular TV series The Mindy Project.