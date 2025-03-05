"I Am Sussex Now": Meghan Markle Corrects Mindy Kaling On Her Show

Meghan Markle's latest Netflix venture, 'With Love, Meghan', is out now. She shot the eight-part series with friends and celebrities at a Montecito property. In one of the episodes, where she was accompanied by her friend Mindy Kaling, Ms Markle said she was a Sussex now.

Ms Kaling and Ms Markle, while making cucumber sandwiches for a children's party, discussed childhood memories. That's when the former 'Suits' actor talked about the importance of sharing a family name with children.

"It's so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle, You know I'm Sussex now," she said. This came after Ms Kaling said, "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

The Duchess of Sussex said that having children made her realise how meaningful it would be to share a family name with them. "But it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name'," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018 and were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth. The couple's children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, use the Sussex name as their surname, a tradition within the royal family.

Referring to her Sussex family name, Ms Markle said she loved that she and her children shared something, adding it held a special significance to her.

Ms Markle shared that as their children grow older, they become more curious about how she and Prince Harry met. She said they would understand more over time, but for now, an important part of their love story was that they shared the name Sussex.

She also talked about what led to the couple settling in California, with her family, after stepping down from their royal duties. Ms Markle also spoke about her comeback in the entertainment industry.

'With Love, Meghan', where Ms Markle also shows her culinary, gardening, and decorating skills, premiered on Netflix on March 4.